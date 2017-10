Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins beats the first-half buzzer

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked like a veteran team in the final minutes of a 100-97 win over the Utah Jazz, getting clutch shots from guard Jamal Crawford to seal their first victory of the young season.

Utah's Ricky Rubio tried to steal the game at the revamped Target Center, but veterans like Crawford and Jimmy Butler wouldn't let it happen.

Catch up on all the best highlights from Friday's game, including an Andrew Wigginsbuzzer-beating shot to end the first halfand a cold-blooded trey from Crawford.