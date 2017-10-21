Mavericks fall to Kings 93-88 without Dennis Smith Jr.

DALLAS (AP) -- George Hill scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 93-88 on Friday night for their first victory of the season.

Buddy Hield and Zach Randolph each had 13 points, and rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox added nine points and 10 assists as the Kings bounced back from an opening loss to the Houston Rockets.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, as Dallas lost back-to-back games to begin the season.

Fox, the fifth overall selection in this year's draft, was expected to go to head-to-head with fellow rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But that matchup was squashed when it was announced an hour before the game that Smith, the No. 9 pick, was a late a scratch with swelling in his left knee.

With Smith's injury and Devin Harris missing the game following the death of his brother, J.J. Barea started at point guard and had nine points and 10 assists for the Mavericks. Yogi Ferrell scored 14 off the bench.

Dirk Nowitzki added 10 points, and reserve Dorian Finney-Smith had 14.

Dallas pulled within two late in the fourth quarter, but Hill hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining to give the Kings an 88-83 lead. Hill also hit a jumper with 16.4 seconds remaining to make it 91-86 after Hield had hustled and tracked down an offensive rebound.

Sacramento outrebounded the Mavericks 41-29.

Dallas kept it close with a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter after Sacramento built a 71-60 lead at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: Jenny Boucek was added to the coaching staff as an assistant player development coach. Boucek last served as the head coach for the WNBA's Seattle Storm. . Hill tied the game at 46 on a 3 with 0.1 seconds remaining in the first half.

Mavericks: Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Harris could take as much time away from the team as he needed after his brother was killed in a car accident Thursday. … G Gian Cavell was activated Friday with Smith unavailable. Cavell, who is on a two-way contract, had three points.

UP NEXT

Kings: Complete a back-to-back on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Mavericks: Visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Houston is without starting point guard Chris Paul (bruised left knee).