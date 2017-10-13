Wisconsin Badgers-Purdue Boilermakers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium:

-- This is the 85th meeting between Wisconsin and Purdue. The Badgers lead the series 47-29-8 including 26-12-5 at home.

-- Wisconsin has won 11 straight games against Purdue, dating back to 2004. The last 10 victories have all been by a double-digit margin.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 18-3 when scoring first (3-0 in 2017), 8-3 when the opponent scores first (2-0 in 2017), 16-3 when leading after the first quarter (4-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 22-2 when leading at halftime (3-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 23-2 when leading after the third quarter (-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Wisconsin has 26 100-yard rushers against Purdue. Most yards: Montee ball, 247 in 2012. The most at home: Ron Dayne, 244 in 1996.

-- The Badgers have 15 200-yard passers vs. Purdue: Joel Stave with 322 in 2015 at Camp Randall is the most.

-- Wisconsin has six 100-yd receiving games vs. Purdue and only one since 2000 -- Chris Chambers, 173 in 2000. Al Toon has the most yards, 252 in 1983.

-- Jonathan Taylor needs 118 yards to pass John Clay for 5th-most rushing yards by a freshmen in Badgers history.

-- With his next 200-yard rushing game, Taylor will be just the fifth Wisconsin player to have three or more 200-yard games in a season. The other four: Billy Marek, Ron Dayne (three times), Michael Bennett and Melvin Gordon (twice).

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to tie and 2 to pass Mike Howard for 12th place, 3 to tie Tyler Donovan for 11th place and 4 to tie Neil Graff for 10th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 21 passing yards to Hal Brandt for 19th place, 63 to pass Mike Carroll for 18th place and 307 to pass Gregg Bohlig for 16th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 6 pass completions to pass Bud Keyes for 19th place, 13 to pass Mike Kalasmiki for 18th place, 15 to pass John Ryan and Hal Brandt for 16th place, 16 to pass Mike Carroll for 15th place and 26 to pass Ron Miller for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 48 receiving yards to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place, 87 to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place and 113 to pass David Charles for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Fumagalli needs 1 reception to pass Jonathan Orr for 13th place and 6 to tie and 7 to pass Mel Reddick for 12th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie Brett Bell for 13th place, 2 to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 11th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie Troy Vincent, Lamar Campbell, Brett Bell and Aaron Henry for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Lamarr White for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 6 points to tie and 7 to pass James White for 6th place and 12 to tie and 13 to pass Melvin Gordon for 5th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to tie and 2 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs 2 field-goal attempts to tie and 3 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).