Aaron Gordon scores 21, Magic close out preseason with loss to Cavaliers

CAVALIERS 113, MAGIC 106

Playing without LeBron James, Cleveland got 18 points from Jose Calderon and 15 from Dwyane Wade to beat Orlando.

James missed his fourth preseason game with a bad ankle, and Kevin Love also didn't play for the visiting Cavaliers (1-4). Aaron Gordon had 21 points for the Magic (3-3).

CAVALIERS: Kyle Korver took five 2-point attempts, something he did in only six games all last season. … Wade and Derrick Rose didn't play in the second half. … JR Smith came off the bench to further acclimate to his new role, now that Wade is the starting shooting guard.

MAGIC: Orlando allowed 36 points in the third quarter. … Jonathon Simmons started again in place of the injured Terrence Ross (hamstring). … Simmons had 12 points and Elfrid Payton had 11 on 4-for-4 shooting.