Suns fall to 1-3 in preseason with loss to Blazers; Len ejected following scuffle

PHOENIX -- Josh Jackson scored 22 points for the Suns in Wednesday night's 113-104 preseason loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Portland's Caleb Swanigan and Phoenix's Alex Len were ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle.

Guard Mike James added 19 points for Phoenix, which fell to 1-3 in the preseason.

Marquese Chriss led the Suns with 12 rebounds and also scored 13, but point guard Eric Bledsoe was 0 for 8 from the field. Phoenix scored a total of 40 points in the second and third quarters combined before breaking loose for 43 in the fourth.

Meyers Leonard made his first five 3-point tries and finished with 17 points for Portland. Ed Davis grabbed 12 rebounds in 17 minutes, but starting guards CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard made just 9 of 28 shots between them for a combined 23 ponts.

