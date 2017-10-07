Jazz hold off Suns in preseason matchup

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rodney Hood and Alec Burks scored 19 points to help Utah beat Phoenix 112-101 at home.

Derrick Favors and Joel Bolomboy each scored 12 points for the Jazz and Rudy Gobert added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Alex Len and Troy Daniels each scored 18 points for the Suns.

UTAH: Ricky Rubio and Joe Johnson each scored 11 points. … The Jazz outrebounded the Suns 53-39.

PHOENIX: Tyler Ulis had 14 points and six assists, Josh Jackson scored 11 points and Marquese Chriss and Devin Booker added 10. … The Suns made 13 of 27 3-pointers. … Jackson had eight rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Jazz (3-0) play at the Suns (1-1) on Monday.