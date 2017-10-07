Aaron Gordon leads Magic to preseason win over Heat

MAGIC 93, HEAT 90

Aaron Gordon paced the Orlando Magic with 19 points.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points while Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside both added 17 for Miami.

MIAMI: Waiters and Richardson combined for 28 of Miami's 54 first-half points. Richardson, who filled in for starter Goran Dragic, had 15 points and three assists in 15 minutes, while Waiters added 13 points. Waiters, however, did commit five turnovers during the first two quarters. …The Heat shot just 26 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range.

ORLANDO: Rookie Jonathan Isaac, who is still thin by NBA standards, went down hard from a slight shot by James Johnson late in the second quarter. Isaac was going up for a baseline dunk when Johnson fouled him on the block attempt. Isaac hit the floor hard but was not injured on the play. …The Magic outrebounded Miami 54-41.

UP NEXT: Miami (1-2) returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Orlando (2-1) visits Dallas on Monday.