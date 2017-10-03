Magic cold from floor, fall to Grizzlies in preseason opener

Mario Chalmers had 19 points in 20 minutes, Jarell Martin added 16 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 92-84 in both teams' preseason opener.

Orlando led 65-64 late in the third quarter before the Grizzlies closed the period on an 8-0 run, which included six by Chalmers. Memphis led by as many as 10 in the final period.

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic with 15 points, followed by Mario Hezonja with 12.

MAGIC: Jonathon Simmons, Orlando's biggest offseason pickup, had a couple of highlight-worthy dunks and scored nine points in his Magic preseason debut. …Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier each played 15 minutes, scoring eight points apiece.

GRIZZLIES: With center Marc Gasol (sprained ankle) and forward JaMychael Green both sitting, coach David Fizdale experimented with a smaller lineup of Brandan Wright at center, Chandler Parsons at power forward, and James Ennis at small forward along with Wayne Selden and Mike Conley at the guard spots.

UP NEXT: Orlando (0-1) is at Dallas on Thursday. Memphis (1-0) visits Philadelphia on Wednesday.