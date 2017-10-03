Cardinals coaches Lilliquist, Ilsley won't be back in 2018

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley will not return to the team's coaching staff next season.

John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations, says both coaches will not have their contracts renewed following a second straight year of missing the playoffs -- the first time St. Louis has missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08.

Lilliquist had worked as the pitching coach since August 2012, helping the Cardinals to four straight playoff berths and a National League-best team ERA of 2.94 in 2015. That rose to 4.08 in 2016 and was 4.01 this season as St. Louis' pitching staff battled numerous injuries, including a season-ending elbow injury to top prospect Alex Reyes during spring training.

Ilsley just finished his fifth season with St. Louis after 12 seasons coaching in the team's minor league system.