"What's Ahead" in SoCal Sports

The Rams (2-1)are in for a challenge this week as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (2-1). Los Angeles is coming off of a wild 41-39 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night football. In that game, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley shined the brightest. Goff went 22-28 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Gurleyregistered a breakout performance, rushing 28 times for 113 yards and two scores. He was also a factor in the passing game as well, catching five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys, who played on Monday night, are coming off a short week. That is something to keep an eye on. The Cowboys defeated the Cardinals 28-17 on Monday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 AM PT at AT&T Stadium.

The Chargers (0-3)will remain at home in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1). TheEagles are coming in with momentum, as they secured a last-second victory a week ago on a 61-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. The Chargers, not so much.

The Bolts fell to 0-3 with a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at StubHub. QB Philip Rivers struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions and recording a 37.2 QBR. The Chargers are averaging 16 points per game and havea30.3% conversion rate on third downs. They look to improve on those troubling statistics against Philadelphia on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT.

The Padres (70-89)will close their 2017 campaign with a three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants (62-97). The pitching matchups for this weekend go as follows:

Game 1 (7:15 PM PT): Jordan Lyles (1-4, 7.23 ERA) vs Chris Stratton (3-4, 4.15 ERA)

Game 2 (1:05 PM PT): Jhoulys Chacin (13-10, 3.98 ERA) vs. Matt Cain (3-11, 5.66 ERA)

Game 3 (12:05 PM PT) : Luis Perdomo (8-11, 4.65 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto (8-8, 4.43 ERA)

San Diegohas aspirationsto end the 2017 season on a high note. They also have their eyes on a franchise-best record against the Giants in a single season. The Padres have taken the first five series against the Giants, and they will look to make it six, something they have never done before in their history.

A player to watch this weekend is Wil Myers, who is one home run shy of 30 for the season. This year, he has a 1.033 OPS at AT&T Park with five home runs in 33 at bats.

No. 19/21 San Diego State (4-0) will look to go 5-0 for the first time since 1975 as they go up against Northern Illinois (2-1). This will be the final non-conference game for the Aztecs this season, andthey will also be playing their first home game as a ranked team since 1995. The Aztecs defeated Northern Illinois in DeKalb last year by the score of 42-28.

The Huskies are on a high after winning on the road at Nebraska on September 16th. That win continued a run of success for NIU against the Big-Ten, as they are 4-1 in their last five games against teams in that conference.

Aztecs RB Rashaad Penny will look to find holes in NIU's run defense, something that other running backs have not done yet this season. The Huskies have only given up 2.24 yards per rush attempt and 97.7 yards per game, which is good for 20th among FBS teams. Kickoff will be at 7:30 PM PT at SDCCU Stadium.

The USD Toreros (2-2) head to Dayton to play the Flyers (1-3). The Toreros are coming off a dominant 38-17 victory over Butler, a win in which they racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense. QB Anthony Lawrence led the attack, throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns. The performance paved the way for him to win Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Last year, San Diego won 34-22 against Dayton. Lawrence threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. USD scored two touchdowns in the final 04:31 to pull away and win the game.

Kickoff is slated for 9:00 AM on Saturday morning, andthe game will be shown live on Facebook.

The No. 5 USC Trojans (4-0)will play at No. 16 Washington State (4-0) on Friday night in a PAC-12 matchup of unbeaten teams. USC QB Sam Darnold, who has thrown seven interceptions this season in four games, will have to keep the turnovers at a minimum against a WSU defense that has allowed only 142.2 passing yards per game. That number is good for first in the Pac-12 and good for 12th among FBS teams.

Washington State is coming off a 45-7 victory over Nevada. QB Luke Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns in the victory, and will look to continue his success in what should be one ofthe best matchups this weekend.

The UCLA Bruins (2-2)will play vs Colorado (3-1) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. UCLA's defense has given up an average of 43.3 points and 524.8 yards per game in the first four weeks. Bruins' QB Josh Rosen has done his best to try and keep his team in games, as he leads the country in passing yards and touchdowns. This week, he goes up against a Colorado defense that has been surprisingly decent this year. The defense that lost a good handful of players to the NFL has allowed only 199.5 passing yards and 16 points per game. Rosen will look to pick apart the Buffaloes defense. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM PT.

The Gullswill play their second preseason game on Saturday, and their first of the year at the Valley View Casino Center. San Diego opened up the three-game preseason slate on Thursday against the Ontario Reign, falling 4-3 in a shootout. Tyler Soy, Mitch Hults, and Kyle Thomas all scored for the Gulls.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 PM against the Tucson RoadRunners, with Gulls FanFest scheduled from 5 PM to 7 PM. The game will be live-streamed on FoxSportsSanDiego.com as well as FoxSportsGo.

The Clippers have arrived in Hawaii for training camp. The new-look team led by Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan will play their first preseason games on Sunday(7 PM) and Tuesday (10 PM) against the Toronto Raptors in Hawaii. The games will be held at Stan Sheriff Center and will both be televised live on Fox Sports San Diego.