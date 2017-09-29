Blues sign top 2017 pick Thomas to three-year deal

ST. LOUIS -- Robert Thomas, the Blues' top pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, is now under contract.

The clubannouncedFriday ithas signed the 18-year-old forward to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Blues selected Thomas 20th overall.The Blues also drafted forward Klim Kostin in the first round, with the 31st and final pick of the round.

Thomas played his second season with the Ontario Hockey Leagues London Knights in 2016-17. The 6-foot, 188-pounder ranked third on the club with 66 points (16 goals,50 assists) in 66 regular-season games.The year before helogged 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 40 regular-season games andfive points (one goal, four assists) in 15 postseason games, helping the Knights win both the OHL championship and the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup.

Internationally, the Aurora, Ontario, native ledTeam Canada White to the gold medal at the 2015 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.