Badgers-Northwestern pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium:

-- This is the 99th meeting between Wisconsin and Northwestern. The Badgers lead the series 58-35-5 including 26-15-2 at Camp Randall Stadium.

-- Since 1999, Wisconsin and Northwestern have split their 12 matchups. Since 1985, the teams are 13-13 against each other.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 17-3 when scoring first (2-0 in 2017), 7-3 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2017), 14-3 when leading after the first quarter (2-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 21-2 when leading at halftime (2-0 in 2017), 2-4 when trailing at halftime (0-0 in 2017), 21-2 when leading after the third quarter (3-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Wisconsin enters Week 5 as one of two FBS teams yet to allow a point in the second half this season (Minnesota being the other). The Badgers have outscored opponents 72-0 in the final two quarters.

-- The Badgers have 13 200-yard passers vs. Northwestern and are 8-5 in those games. Since 2000: Johsn Stocco twice, Scott Tolzien twice and Joel Stave twice.

-- Wisconsin has 10 100-yd receiving games vs. Northwestern, but only two at home and just two this century. Last to do it was Travis Beckum in 2006. The last wide receiver was Tony Simmons in 1997.

-- Jonathan Taylor's 438 rushing yards are most by any Badgers player through the teams first three games since Melvin Gordon (477) in 2013.

-- Wisconsin has 37 100-yard rushers vs. Northwestern. Twenty-two of those were at home (14-4 record; a few games with two 100-yd rushers).

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 14th place, 2 to tie Ron Miller for 13th place, 3 to tie and 4 to pass Mike Howard for 12th place and 5 to tie Tyler Donovan for 11th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 219 passing yards to pass Bud Keyes for 20th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 5 receiving yards to pass Mel Reddick for 18th place, 79 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place, 118 to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place and 144 to pass David Charles for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Jazz Peavy needs 119 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to pass Lamarr White, Joey Boese, Roderick Rogers and Darius Hillary for 14th place and 2 to tie Brett Bell for 13th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 3 passes defensed to tie Troy Vincent, Lamar Campbell, Brett Bell and Aaron Henry for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 11 points to tie and 12 to pass Billy Marek and Tod Gregoire for 7th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs 3 field goals to tie and4 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempt to pass Mike Allen for 5th place and 4 to tie Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).