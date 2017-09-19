Indians ALDS tickets on sale to public Friday, Sept. 29

CLEVELAND Single game tickets for the American League Division Series at Progressive Field go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10AM online only at Indians.com.

2018 Season Ticket plan gets priority access to potential 2017 ALCS, World Series presales

Fans can unlock priority access to potential 2017 ALCS and World Series presales at Progressive Field by purchasing a 2018 Season Ticket package.

Those fans who place a deposit, select seats and either pay in full or are on an approved payment plan will have access to potential 2017 ALCS and World Series presales before the general public.

NEW: Indians, StubHub align for secure secondary purchasing

While Indians.com remains the best option for purchasing Indians tickets, the Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub, the secondary ticket market leader and official re-seller of MLB.

For potential 2017 Postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience.

StubHub provides superior and consistent service for our fans, along with the most secure purchasing option on the secondary market, said Tim Salcer, Indians Vice President of Sales and Service. This requirement will protect our fans who must purchase on the secondary market.

Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub and the fan who purchases those tickets are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets bar codes canceled.

(Cleveland Indians press release)