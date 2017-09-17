Trojans win an instant classic against Texas with field goal in 2OT

The sold out crowd at the LA Coliseum got their money's worth on Saturday as the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns played in an instant classic.

Playing for the first time since Texas upset the Trojans for the 2005 national title at the Rose Bowl.

Trojans' quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns including an incredible strike with five seconds remaining in the first half to give the Trojans a 14-7 lead at half.

Not to be outdone, Texas' Sam Ehlinger guided his team down the field late in the fourth quarter before connecting withArmanti Foreman to take a 17-14 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

But after the Trojans forced overtime, Ehlinger's quarterback keeper ended in disaster as he was stripped in the second OT period before USC's freshman walk-on kicker Chase McGrath nailed a game-winning field goal.