Nimmo homers twice, Lagares goes deep and Mets beat Reds 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Thursday night.

New York has won three of four and ended the Reds' three-game winning streak to open a four-game series.

Hitting in the cleanup spot, Nimmo ripped an opposite-field drive off reliever Tim Adleman in the fifth inning that touched just above the orange line on the left-field wall for a home run.

Lagares followed with a liner that traveled a bit farther into the seats, giving the Mets a 5-2 lead on their 201st homer of the year -- the second highest total in club history (218 in 2016).

The next inning, Nimmo hit Alejandro Chacin's 2-2 offering out to center field to extend New York's advantage to 7-2.

Nimmo led off the second inning with a double that careened off Scott Schebler's glove in the right-field corner, advancing to third on a groundout and scoring on Dominic Smith's RBI single.

Matt Harvey was ineffective early but regrouped for the win, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings.

Harvey (5-4) remained undefeated against Cincinnati, improving to 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in six starts.

Tyler Mahle (0-2) struggled in his third major league start, giving up three runs, six hits and four walks in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton (broken left thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The major league stolen bases leader was hurt attempting to bunt in the first inning of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores (broken nose) was re-examined Thursday and shut down for the season. … INF/OF T.J. Rivera (partial tear in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery next week. … RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) made a rehab start with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, allowing three runs and three hits in two innings. He threw 36 pitches, 25 for strikes. … SS Amed Rosario (bruised right index finger) missed his fourth straight game. … 3B David Wright will begin range of motion exercises shortly after having surgery on his right rotator cuff on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-6, 7.41 ERA) will start Friday night in place of RHP Sal Romano, who was pushed back to Sunday because of a cut on his right index finger. Garrett played college basketball at nearby St. John's.

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (5-4, 5.00 ERA) tries to win for the first time since July 25.