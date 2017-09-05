sports

NHL Prospects Tournament to stream live on FOX Sports GO

The 2017 NHL Prospects Tournament from Traverse City, Mich., will stream live on FOX Sports GO from Sept. 8-12. Blues fans will be able to watch many of the teams top prospects compete in the eight-team event.

Twenty-four players will represent the Blues in the tournament, which features prospects from eight NHL teams: Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Rangers and the Blues. Among the Blues prospects participating are 2017 first-round pick Robert Thomas, 2017 first-rounder Klim Kostin and 2016 first-rounder Tage Thompson.

The schedule of games involving the Blues is below.

2017 NHL Prospects Tournament streaming live on FOX Sports GO (times Central)

Day Date Time (CT) Matchup FSGO link
Friday Sept. 8 3 p.m. Blues vs. Wild http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/B1Tc0wwwcG
Saturday Sept. 9 6 p.m. Blues vs. Stars http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/xm4E9qxwcG
Monday Sept. 11 2 p.m. Blues vs. Blue Jackets http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/FLqPuiywcG
Tuesday Sept. 12 2 p.m. 7th place game http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/P8us3yzwcG
Tuesday Sept. 12 2:30 p.m. 5th place game http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/RPlqsaGwcG
Tuesday Sept. 12 5:30 p.m. 3rd place game http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/B3FkgiHwcG
Tuesday Sept. 12 6 p.m. Championship game Link not yet available