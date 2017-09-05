NHL
NHL Prospects Tournament to stream live on FOX Sports GO
The 2017 NHL Prospects Tournament from Traverse City, Mich., will stream live on FOX Sports GO from Sept. 8-12. Blues fans will be able to watch many of the teams top prospects compete in the eight-team event.
Twenty-four players will represent the Blues in the tournament, which features prospects from eight NHL teams: Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Rangers and the Blues. Among the Blues prospects participating are 2017 first-round pick Robert Thomas, 2017 first-rounder Klim Kostin and 2016 first-rounder Tage Thompson.
The schedule of games involving the Blues is below.
2017 NHL Prospects Tournament streaming live on FOX Sports GO (times Central)
|Day
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|FSGO link
|Friday
|Sept. 8
|3 p.m.
|Blues vs. Wild
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/B1Tc0wwwcG
|Saturday
|Sept. 9
|6 p.m.
|Blues vs. Stars
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/xm4E9qxwcG
|Monday
|Sept. 11
|2 p.m.
|Blues vs. Blue Jackets
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/FLqPuiywcG
|Tuesday
|Sept. 12
|2 p.m.
|7th place game
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/P8us3yzwcG
|Tuesday
|Sept. 12
|2:30 p.m.
|5th place game
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/RPlqsaGwcG
|Tuesday
|Sept. 12
|5:30 p.m.
|3rd place game
|http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/B3FkgiHwcG
|Tuesday
|Sept. 12
|6 p.m.
|Championship game
|Link not yet available