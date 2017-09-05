Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Robert Stephenson escaped threats while pitching into the seventh on Tuesday night, and Scooter Gennett homered during Cincinnati's five-run rally in the bottom of the inning, sending the Reds to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The last-place Reds have taken the first two games in the series from Milwaukee, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Brewers remained 3 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. They also trail Arizona and Colorado in the wild card race.

Stephenson (4-4) used his slider to escape a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the fourth inning, fanning the next three. The Reds turned three double plays behind the rookie to scuttle rallies.

Zach Davies (16-8) took only his second loss on the road this season, allowing two runs -- one of them unearned -- in 5 2/3 innings. Davies is 8-2 in 15 road starts.

The Reds put it away with five runs off the bullpen in the seventh, taking advantage of a single, three walks, two wild pitches and Gennett's three-run homer off Wei-Chung Wang for a 7-1 lead.

Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the eighth. The Brewers threatened again before Raisel Iglesias came on and got the last six outs for his 25th save in 26 chances.

QUICK ADDITION

The Brewers called up speedy outfielder Quintin Berry from Triple-A with one thing in mind.

"I don't think there's any secret why Quintin is here," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's here to be a baserunner. It's a limited role and I hope he impacts a couple of games."

Berry ran for Stephen Vogt in the seventh and was stranded. Milwaukee also designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Neil Walker was in the lineup a day after he got a cut on his lip on a play at the plate.

Reds: LH reliever Wandy Peralta had an MRI on his sore right hip that found no significant injury. He could return in a couple of days. Peralta hurt the hip Saturday in Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (6-8) is 0-2 in his last three starts, going no more than five innings. He's given up 11 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings over the span.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (2-7) is 0-3 in his last six starts despite a 2.97 ERA. The Reds have scored two or fewer runs in four of the six games.