Florida to face Cincinnati in Never Forget Tribute Classic on Dec. 9

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Seton Hall will face VCU and Florida will meet Cincinnati in the second annual Never Forget Tribute Classic.

The games will be held at the Prudential Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Florida is coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament while Cincinnati reached the second round and Seton Hall and VCU were in the tournament.

The games are in support of the Partnership with Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund Renewed to Help Support the Education of Children Impacted By September 11 Attacks.

Established within one week of September 11, 2001, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund provides education assistance for postsecondary study to financially needy dependents of the people killed or permanently disabled in the terrorist attacks. The Fund has already delivered millions of dollars in scholarship support, and will continue to offer education assistance through the year 2030, ultimately delivering more than $100 million to affected family members.