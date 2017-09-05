Carrasco named Indians' nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Major League Baseball Tuesday announced that Carlos Carrasco was named the Cleveland Indians 2017 nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

Carrasco is one of the 30 Club nominees for the annual award. Carrasco has created two foundations, the Carlos Carrasco Foundation in the U.S. and the Fundacion Carlos Carrasco in Venezuela, each of which is focused on impacting the lives of at-risk children.

He and his wife, Karry, have spent hundreds of hours in Cleveland, Tampa (their city of residence) and Venezuela visiting with kids, along with making in-kind donations.

Those efforts include:

Cleveland: Hosts United Ways Stuff the Bus donations have surpassed 12,000 new or used books for area kids; visits schools to deliver books and read to students; his foundation hosted in-season charity events featuring area celebrities, with a goal of raising $50,000

Tampa: Visits to elementary schools (including a student trip to a farm, with transportation, lunch and a Christmas gift all provided by Carrasco); toy drives

Venezuela: Funded shipments of medical supplies (via MedWish in Cleveland); shoe donations for youth baseball players; purchase and donation of back-to-school supplies for childre

I am honored to be nominated for this prestigious award, Carrasco said. My wife and I are committed to making a difference in Cleveland, Tampa and in my native Venezuela, to provide kids with better opportunities at success.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Each Club nominates one current player to be considered for the Roberto Clemente Award in tribute to Clementes achievements and character. Wednesday, September 6th marks the 16th annual Roberto Clemente Day, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor Clementes legacy and to officially acknowledge local Club nominees of the Roberto Clemente Award. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a special tribute video will be played in ballparks.

The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be selected among the group of nominees via a blue ribbon panel that includes individuals connected to the game, including Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS) and MLB Advanced Media, as well as Vera Clemente, the late Robertos wife. Beginning the day after the Regular Season ends, fans can vote for the overall winner of the Roberto Clemente Award via a dedicated website. The site will feature bios of each of the nominees and will allow fans to easily vote by clicking on the respective nominees name. The winner of the fan voting, which will run from Monday, October 2nd through Friday, October 6th, will count as one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel. Additional information about fan voting will be shared via MLB.com and MLB social media channels.

The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the Commissioners Award. The recognition was renamed to the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973 in honor of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Years Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Major League Baseball has commemorated Roberto Clemente Day each September since 2002.

(Cleveland Indians press release)