Logan Morrison, Corey Dickerson provide pop as Rays throttle Twins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Corey Dickerson hit his 26th home run and also doubled twice, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Minnesota Twins 11-4 Monday night to tighten the AL wild-card race.

The Twins' lead for the second wild-card spot was trimmed to a half-game by the Angels.

Logan Morrison, who got his 36th homer, and Kevin Kiermaier each added three hits for the Rays. Evan Longoria drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Alex Cobb (10-9) gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Winning for the first time since July 26, he retired nine in a row before giving up a double to Joe Mauer in the sixth.

Mauer stretched his hitting streak to 13 games. Brian Dozier hit his 28th homer for the Twins.

Jose Berrios (12-7) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

Berrios left the game after Dickerson's RBI double in the sixth made it 3-1.

Kiermaier, hitting .379 in 16 games since coming off the disabled list, drove in two runs with a single later in the inning off reliever Buddy Boshers to put Tampa Bay ahead 6-1.

Max Kepler drove in Minnesota's first run with a single in the second after Byron's Buxton's leadoff single and stolen base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano hit off a tee in Minneapolis, his first baseball activity since injuring his left shin on Aug. 19. Said manager Paul Molitor: "It's getting closer to a day-to-day situation but we're not there yet. He's still got a ways to go." … C Jason Castro, activated Sunday after missing nine games due to concussion symptoms, will be in the lineup Tuesday night and probably Thursday at Kanaas City, Molitor said.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer, who left Saturday's game in the first inning after only eight pitches, was diagnosed with lateral forearm tightness. He will throw lightly Tuesday. … SS Matt Duffy, who has yet to play this season following Achilles surgery, took groundballs.

UP NEXT

RHP Bartolo Colon (6-10) will make his 10th start for the Twins on Tuesday night against Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-7), who is coming off his first win in six starts since July 17.