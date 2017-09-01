D-backs raise $372,923 for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $372,923 to benefit various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey. The funds were raised via the 50/50 Raffle, with $186,462 coming from half of the total jackpot and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation matching that total.

FOX Sports Arizona supported the effort throughout the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by encouraging fans to purchase tickets online, an option recently made available by the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

A HUGE THANKS to you, #Dbacks fans, for helping us raise $372,923 this week for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. #HelpForHouston pic.twitter.com/9YFENgk6nf — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 31, 2017

The D-backs set a new 50/50 Raffle record on Wednesday night with $245,856 raised to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The previous 50/50 Raffle record of just over $100,000 was set on July 5, 2013 to support the Granite Mountain Hotshot Firefighters and communities affected by the Yarnell fire.

The 50/50 Raffle is available to all fans in Arizona, even if they aren't inside Chase Field during D-backs home games, with tickets available online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. The 50/50 Raffle begins an hour and a half before first pitch and closes at the end of the sixth inning during every D-backs home game. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each, three for $5, 10 for $10 or 80 for $20.

During each home game, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation draws a raffle ticket in which half of that night's jackpot goes to one lucky fan and the other half benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The winner is announced at the end of the seventh inning and posted online at dbacks.com/5050raffle. FOX Sports Arizona promotes the 50/50 Raffle during the broadcast to direct fans to purchase raffle tickets online, update the jackpot total and announce the winning ticket number on its "D-backs Live" post-game show.

Last year the 50/50 Raffle raised more than $1.5 million with approximately, half benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 50/50 Raffle supports D-backs youth programs and earlier this year the team and its charitable arm, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, surpassed $50 million in combined donations since its inception in 1998, including more than $4.5 million in 2016.