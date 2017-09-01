Bucks waive forward Hawes

In a move which lowers their salary cap and perhaps opens a spot for a roster addition, the Milwaukee Bucks waived 7-foot forward Spencer Hawes on Friday.

The Bucks were able to use the stretch provision, which allows the team to pay off Hawes' remaining salary (approximately $6.5 million) over the next three years. The deadline to use the stretch provision was Aug. 31, so while Hawes was officially waived today the procedural portion took place Thursday. The move also puts Milwaukee under the luxury-tax threshold.

While the Bucks don't have much salary-cap space, they do have their bi-annual exception as well as non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Hawes came over to Milwaukee from Charlotte with Roy Hibbert in a deal which sent Miles Plumlee and cash considerations to the Hornets on Feb. 2.

Hawes played in 19 games for the Bucks -- or 19 more than Hibbert -- averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. He also appeared in three playoff games, averaging just 5.7 minutes.

His best game with the Bucks might have been March 4 against Toronto when Hawes scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds and a block.

With the waiving of Hawes, the Bucks now have 13 guaranteed contracts on their roster.