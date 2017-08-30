Dallas Stars announce 2017-18 regular season broadcast schedule

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and CEO Jim Lites, in conjunction with FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Simpson, and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett announced today the club's 2017-18 regular-season broadcast schedule. Eighty of the team's 82 regular season contests will be televised locally in high-definition on FOX Sports Southwest with 26 of those scheduled to air on FOX Sports Southwest PLUS.

2017-18 Dallas Stars Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Southwest returns for its 25th year broadcasting Stars telecasts, featuring 80 games this season beginning with the season-opener on Friday, Nov. 6 when the Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m. For the second consecutive season, all Stars broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases more than 2,500 FOX Sports events a year. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire tablets and Fire phones, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Stars hockey on FOX Sports Southwest will be covered by Dave Strader, Daryl "Razor" Reaugh, Craig Ludwig, Josh Bogorad, Brent Severyn, Bob Sturm and Julie Dobbs. The network will provide comprehensive coverage including "Stars Live" pregame and postgame shows before and after every game, as well as "Stars Insider", a bi-weekly magazine show.

In addition to the games being televised locally, a total of two Stars games will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network: Sunday, March 11 at Pittsburgh (NBCSN) and Thursday, March 29 at Minnesota (NBCSN).

Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket enters its ninth season as the flagship home of Dallas Stars hockey and will broadcast all 82 regular-season games, as well as the team's final home preseason contest on Sept. 26 against the Minnesota Wild. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will co-host Dallas' pre-game, intermission and post-game radio shows. The all-sports station broadcasts on both 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.

To the view the complete 2017-18 broadcast schedule, click here. All times and broadcast stations are subject to change. Please visit DallasStars.com for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.