Harvey help: Indians, Jay Bruce working together to benefit SE Texas

CLEVELAND The Indians and newly acquired outfielder Jay Bruce are working together to benefit those impacted in Bruces native Southeast Texas.

All donations made to Cleveland Indians Charities from now until Sept. 10 will directly impact nonprofits in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Additionally, Bruce and his wife, Hannah, will match up to $100,000 in donations made to CIC by Sept. 10.

Donate now: http://atmlb.com/2iH52Ek

(Cleveland Indians press release)