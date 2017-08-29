Florida Panthers sign Brandon Pirri to professional tryout

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Tuesday that the club has signed forward Brandon Pirri to a professional tryout.

Pirri, 26, recorded 18 points (8-10-18) in 60 games during the 2016-17 season with the New York Rangers. The 6-foot, 186-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, played in 122 games with Florida (2014-16), producing 62 points (40-22-62). In the 2014-15 season, Pirri posted a career-high 22 goals in 49 games with the Panthers.

He has played in 226 NHL games with NY Rangers (2016-17), Anaheim (2016), Florida (2014-16) and Chicago (2010-14), recording 98 points (57-41-98). Pirri was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (59th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.