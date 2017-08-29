MLB
Braves-Phillies Game 2 rained out, rescheduled as Wednesday doubleheader
Tuesday night's gamebetween the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponedand rescheduled due to rain.
The game will be played as a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
First pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 12:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
#Braves will start Dickey in game 1 and Teheran in game 2 #Phillies will start RH Jerad Eickhoff in game 1 and RH Mark Leiter Jr. in game 2
— David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) August 29, 2017