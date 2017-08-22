Salvy's back, 'Sonic Slam' Cam returns to Omaha

Cam Gallagher is headed back to Omaha, but he'll always have the Sonic Slam (as will Tim Brownof Shawnee, Kansas).

The Royals activated Salvador Perez from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, optioning Gallagher to their Triple-A affiliate to clear roster space for their All-Star catcher.

Gallagher had an eventful stint backing up Drew Butera with the Royals, hitting a sixth-inning grand slam that lifted the Royals to a win over Oaklandand making Brown$25,000 richer. It was only his second major league hit and the RBIs were his first as a big leaguer. Gallagher returns to the minors with a .385 average (5 for 13), one homer and five RBIs in five games.

Perez is back after rehabbing a right intercostal strain that had sidelined him since suffering the injury Aug. 4. The Royals went 6-9 during his absence and now trail the AL wild-card race by 1 1/2 games and the first-place Indians by seven games.

In other moves Tuesday, the Royals reinstated outfielder Paulo Orlando from the 60-day DL and optioned him to the Storm Chasers and also recalled right-handed reliever Miguel Almonte from Omaha and placed him on the 60-day DL with a right rotator cuff strain.