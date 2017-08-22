Badgers to play home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-30

TheWisconsin Badgers will have a guaranteed gameat the Rose Bowl in the distant future, as the football program scheduled a home-and-home series with UCLA for2029 and 2030.

Wisconsin will visit UCLA's Rose Bowl on Sept. 15, 2029 and will host the Bruins at Camp Randall Stadium a year later on Sept. 7, 2030.

The Badgers have won the last three meetingswith UCLA, although the Bruins owna 7-4 advantage in the overall series. Wisconsin, led by head coach Barry Alvarez, topped UCLA 21-20 in the 2000 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, the most recent matchup between the two teams.

"UCLA is one of the premier programs in college football," Alvarez, now theUW Director of Athletics, said via the school's website. "We had some memorable bowl games when I was on the sidelines but this is a great opportunity for us to play them at Camp Randall. Non-conference scheduling is always a challenge but the folks at UCLA have been great to deal with and we look forward to the series."

Future student-athletes that will be playing for the Badgers in 2029 are currently as young as six years old.

The Badgers have been busy getting future schedules in order lately. Wisconsin announced last week that it will play Notre Dame in Green Bay and Chicago in 2020 and 2021.