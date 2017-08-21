Twins place Sano on 10-day DL, recall Vargas from Triple-A

The Minnesota Twins placed star third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a left shin stress reaction, the team announced Monday.

To replace him on the 25-man roster, Minnesota recalled Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester.

More Twins coverage

Sano leads the Twins in home runs (28), RBI (77), slugging percentage (.514) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.870). He ranks third in walks (54) and fourth on the team with a .267 batting average. Sano represented the Twins at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Vargas will begin his fifth stint with the Twins in 2017 when they head to Chicago for a five-game series against the White Sox. He was last called up on Aug. 9 for one gamebut did not make an appearance. In 51 games for the Twins this season, Vargas is hitting .243/.289/.429 with eight homers and 30 RBI. The 27-year-old owns a .253/.360/.461 slash line in 51 Triple-A games, as well.

Minnesota also optioned Nik Turley to Triple-A and recalled right-handed pitcher Tim Melville, who will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader in Chicago. Turley, however, will serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader and is eligible to pitch in both games.

The Twins signed Melville to a minor-league deal in June. Since then, he's produced a 4-3 record and2.70 ERA for the Triple-A Red Wings.

The 27-year-old appeared in three big-league games for the Cincinnati Reds last season and finished with a 11.00 ERA in nine innings.