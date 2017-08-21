Orlando Magic sign forward Adreian Payne to two-way contract

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Adreian Payne to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. A two-way player for Orlando will provide services to the teams G League affiliate the Lakeland Magic but can spend up to 45 days with Orlando, not including any time prior to the start of Lakelands training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

Payne (610, 237, 2/19/91) appeared in 18 games last season with Minnesota, averaging 3.5 ppg. and 1.8 rpg. in 7.5 minpg. He also spent time with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Originally selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Atlanta, Payne has played in 102 career NBA regular season games (24 starts) with Atlanta and Minnesota, averaging 4.0 ppg. and 3.0 rpg. in 13.3 minpg. He has also spent time with Fort Wayne, Austin and Erie of the NBA G League.

Payne played in 138 career games (94 starts) during four years at Michigan State University, averaging 8.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.02 blkpg. in 20.0 minpg., while shooting .526 (447-850) from the floor. He finished his career as the Spartans all-time leader in blocked shots with 141. Payne helped Michigan State reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in three consecutive seasons (2011-14) and the Elite Eight in 2013-14. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in both 2012-13 and 2013-14. As a senior (2013-14), Payne played in 31 games (28 starts), averaging 16.4 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 28.1 minpg. During the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he poured in a career-high 41 points, including 17-of-17 from the free throw line, on Mar. 20 vs. Delaware.