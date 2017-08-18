Bucks' Antetokounmpo named a favorite to win 2017-18 NBA MVP award

According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a favorite to win the 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

The sportsbook gave Antetokounmpo8-1 odds to take home the trophy, tied with 2016-17 MVP runner-up James Harden of the Rockets.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, voted the MVP last season after he averaged a triple-double, leads the way with 7-2 odds. Golden State's Kevin Durant and the Cavaliers' LeBron James are the other two players on the list that have already won aMVP award in their careers.

Kawhi Leonard and Harden haven't won a MVP, but both have been in the conversation the past few seasons.

And Giannis looks to be in the conversation for years to come.

Player MVP Odds Russell Westbrook, OKC 7-2 Kevin Durant, GSW 4-1 Kawhi Leonard, SAS 6-1 LeBron James, CLE 7-1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL 8-1 James Harden, HOU 8-1

This probably isn't much of a surprise to Milwaukee Bucks fans, who watched Antetokounmpo takethe Bucks to the playoffs and command both ends of the court last season. The Greek Freak was giventhe Most Improved awardin Juneafter becoming the first player to lead a team in points (22.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (5.4), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.9) per game since James in 2008-09.

To win the MVP award in 2018, Giannis will have to make even more strides in his game and show his dominance againstperennial All-Star players like Westbrook, Durant and James.

Although we remember what happened the last time Giannis met Russ at the rim.