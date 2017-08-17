Injury derails Brewers prospect Brinson's minor-league season

The Milwaukee Brewers are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee's farm system -- as well as noting others who might be stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 16th edition of the 2017 Young Brewers Tracker.

Lewis Brinson (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 4 games, 14 AB, 4 H, 3 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 0 K, .286 BA.

Season: 76 games, 299 AB, .331 BA, .400 OBP, .562 SLG, .962 OPS, 22 2B, 4 3B, 13 HR, 66 R, 48 RBI, 11 SB, 32 BB, 62 K.

Notable: Brinson's minor-league season ended Monday when he strained his left hamstring trying to run out a grounder. He is expected to be out four-to-six weeks, meaning he might not even make it back to Milwaukee for a September call-up. The previous day Brinson had hit two home runs against New Orleans. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 16.

Mauricio Dubon (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 22 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 4 BB, 5 K, .227 BA.

Season: 43 games, 179 AB, .279 BA, .325 OBP, .430 SLG, .755 OPS, 12 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 30 R, 27 RBI, 7 SB, 10 BB, 27 K.

Notable: Other than one game in which he received just one at-bat, Dubon reached base in every other game last week.

Jake Gatewood (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 2 3B, 2 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .217 BA.

Season (Double-A): 6 games, 23 AB, .217 BA, .250 OBP, .435 SLG, .685 OPS, 1 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 2 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 5 K.

Notable: After going hitless in his first two games with Biloxi, Gatewood had a hit in each of the next four contests.

Keston Hiura (Age 21/Low-A)

Last week: 4 games, 16 AB, 4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 3 K, .250 BA.

Season (Single-A): 24 games, 95 AB, .347 BA, .385 OBP, .484 SLG, .869 OPS, 9 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 13 R, 15 RBI, 2 SB, 6 BB, 22 K.

Notable: Hiura had two hitless games but walked in each, meaning he's reached base in 38 of his 39 pro games. He also appeared in the field for the first time, playing second base for Wisconsin in a 10-0 win over Beloit on Aug. 15, but MILB.com records that Hiura had no chances.

Luis Ortiz (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Season: 18 games (18 starts), 4-6, 3.98 ERA, 81.1 IP, 64 H, 11 HR, 32 BB, 72 K, .216 OBA, 1.18 WHIP.

Notable: After not having pitched since July 25 due to an illness, Ortiz couldn't make it out of the first inning in his return, allowing two home runs.

Brett Phillips (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 28 AB, 10 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 8 K, .357 BA.

Season: 94 games, 344 AB, .314 BA, .384 OBP, .584 SLG, .968 OPS, 22 2B, 10 3B, 17 HR, 74 R, 72 RBI, 7 SB, 40 BB, 112 K.

Notable: Another good week for Phillips. On Aug. 12, he went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and a RBI. Phillips' 10 triples are tied for fourth-most in the PCL. He's also fourth in slugging percentage and third in OPS.

Corey Ray (age 22/Single-A)

Last week: 6 games, 25 AB, 7 H, 1 2B, 0 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 9 K, .280 BA.

Season: 96 games, 384 AB, .242 BA, .315 OBP, .370 SLG, .684 OPS, 25 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 46 R, 42 RBI, 21 SB, 41 BB, 135 K.

Notable: Ray had three hits on Aug. 11 and a two-hit game Aug. 13, but also struck out four times Aug. 14 and had a whiff hat trick Aug. 12. Ray leads the Carolina League in strikeouts.

Others: After another rough week (1 for 12), we've dropped catcher Jacob Nottingham from our capsule list above. Maybe Nottingham rebounds next year, but he's hitting just .211/.325/.348 in his second season with Double-A Biloxi. . . . Forrest Snow, Jorge Lopez, Nick Ramirez and Hiram Burgos pitched a seven-inning no-hitter for Biloxi in the second game of a doubleheader against Tennessee on Aug. 14. . . . Carolina RHP Jordan Yamamoto (12th round, 2014) allowed just one run on seven hits in 13 innings over two starts, fanning 12. . . . Wisconsin OF Demi Orimoloye (4th round, 2015) had four steals and now has 31, which is third in the Midwest League. . . . Helena C KJ Harrison (3rd round, 2017) was 9 for 20 last week with two homers and six RBI. He's batting .340/.432/.520 in his first 27 games.

Statistics courtesy milb.com

