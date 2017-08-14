Tim Tebow joins fan with cerebral palsy as she sings 'God Bless America'

Tim Tebow had another heartwarming moment Saturday, joining a fan with cerebral palsy as she sang "God Bless America."

Tebow, who plays for the St. Lucie Mets, a minor league baseball team affiliated with the New York Mets, joined the fan during a game against the Tampa Yankees.

"Moment of the night: fan w/ cerebral palsy sings God Bless America and asked Tebow to join her. This is what it's all about," Jason Woodell tweeted.

While Tebow didn't join her in her rendition, his presence beside her was apparently all she needed.

Tebow's latest act of kindness comes after a video went viral showing the ex-NFL quarterback forsaking practice swings prior to an at-bat to shake an autistic boy’s hand -- and followed it up with a monster three-run home run.

Tebow’s three-run homer on July 29 lifted the St. Lucie Mets to a 10-3 victory over the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Tebow is hitting .238 with a .305 on-base percentage and five home runs for St. Lucie. He's hit eight home runs with two teams this season.