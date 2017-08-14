Magic open up 2017-18 season Oct. 18 at home against Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The National Basketball Association released its 2017-18 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will open their season on Wednesday, October 18 at the Amway Center vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2017-18 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. Single-game tickets for all regular season games will go on sale on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Orlando opens training camp on September 26 at the Amway Center. The Magic's complete schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the entire NBA schedule can be found at NBA.com.

All local telecasts of Orlando Magic basketball will be available in high definition on FOX Sports Florida.

Each NBA team will play an 82-game regular season: 41 home and 41 away. The Magic will play 52 games vs. the Eastern Conference (18 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 18 games vs. the Central Division and 16 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

Orlando will play a total of 18 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season. The 2017-18 Magic schedule also features 15 back-to-back contests (30 games played on consecutive nights; eight away/away back-to-backs, two home/away back-to-backs, four away/home back-to-backs and one home/home back-to-back).

The Magic will play seven games in October (three home, four away), 15 games in November (six home, nine away), 15 games in December (eight home, seven away), 13 games in January (five home, eight away), 11 games in February (seven home, four away), 14 games in March (nine home, five away) and seven games in April (three home, four away).

The Magic will enjoy a season-long seven-game homestand from March 14-30. It is the longest homestand for the Magic since February 11-March 1, 2011, which also included the NBA All-Star break. Orlando faces a season-long five-game road trip from March 5-13 (five games in nine days). The Magic also have two four-game road trips from November 10-15 (four games in six days) and November 22-27 (four games in six days).

Orlando closes the regular season at Amway Center on Wednesday, April 11 vs. Washington at 8 p.m.