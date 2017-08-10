Giancarlo Stanton homers again but Marlins drop 3rd straight to Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night.

Ryan Madson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out double by Miguel Rojas in the ninth for his seventh save since coming to Washington.

Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch along the left field foul line with a runner on third to save a hit for the game's final out.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his Major League-leading 39th home run of the season for the Marlins.

Washington took three of four in the series and leads second-place Miami by 15 games in the NL East.

The Marlins, who led 2-0 early, stranded seven baserunners.

Washington starter Tanner Roark allowed two runs, four hits and five walks (two intentional) over six innings. Since the All-Star break, Roark is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA.

Dan Straily of Miami had allowed only one baserunner before Adrian Sanchez led off the sixth with a double just inside third base.

After Roark bunted Sanchez to third, Goodwin smacked a single past a diving Dee Gordon to score Washington's first run. Goodwin stole second, and the Marlins elected to pitch to Bryce Harper with Ryan Zimmerman on deck. Harper doubled off the wall in right center to tie it.

After Gordon singled to open the third, Stanton homered to left on a 1-1 fastball to make it 2-0.

NATIONALS' NEMESIS

Stanton has 32 career home runs against the Nationals. He broke a tie with Hanley Ramirez (31) for the most homers by any active major leaguer versus Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said 1B Justin Bour (on the DL since July 25 with a right oblique strain) has yet to resume baseball activities.

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (hip) was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Monday, though he pinch hit Tuesday. . 3B Anthony Rendon (illness) was out of the lineup, but flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. . . INF/OF Howie Kendrick (back stiffness) was not in the starting lineup. .. SS Trea Turner (right wrist fracture) said he hopes to return with 30-40 games left before the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (10-5, 3.70) opens a home series against Colorado on Friday. He's 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two career starts versus the Rockies.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 3.75) pitches against San Francisco on Friday at Nationals Park. He's 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in his two most recent starts (in 2016) versus the Giants.