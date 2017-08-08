Blues announce one-year affiliation agreement with ECHL's Tulsa Oilers

The Blues don't have an American Hockey League affiliation for the time being, but they now have one with an East Coast Hockey League club.

The team announced Tuesday it hassigned a one-year affiliation agreement with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL for the 2017-18 season.

"We are proud to extend our footprint to Tulsa and partner with the Oilers for the 2017-18 season," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a team press release. "The Oilers are a strong organization from top to bottom and will provide a great opportunity for our young prospects to continue to develop their game."

The Oilers are entering their fourth ACHL season. They are coached byRob Murray, who previously spent six seasons as the head coach of the ECHLs Alaska Aces. The Aces were affiliated with the Blues for three of Murray's six seasons in Alaska.

It is truly an honor for us to affiliate with such a class organization like the St. Louis Blues, Oilers GMTaylor Hall said in the release. Our fan base will be thrilled as we have many Blues fans here in Tulsa.