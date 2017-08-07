Reds' Votto becomes leader in home runs at Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto made history against the San Diego Padres on Monday, passing former Red Jay Bruce as the all-time home run leader at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.

Having spent all 11 years of his major league career with the Reds, Votto hit his 136th home run at Great American Ball Park off of San Diego Padres pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to pen his name in the record books. Now, 136 of his 251 career home runs have been hit into home crowds.

With his 251 homers, Votto now ties Ted Kluszewski for fifth all-time in Reds' history.

In the midst of a hot streak at the plate, Votto has earned a .476 batting average (10 of 21) in the last seven days, driving in eight RBIs and now three home runs.