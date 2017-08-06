Steven Souza Jr. powers Rays to walkoff win over Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Souza Jr. homered off Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes leading off the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Souza's 24th home run helped the Rays salvage a win in a three-game series in which they scored only two runs. It was Souza's first walkoff homer with the Rays.

Most of the game was a pitchers' duel between the Rays' Chris Archer and the Brewers' Jimmy Nelson.

Tommy Hunter (1-2) got the win after tossing 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Barnes (3-3) threw only two pitches in relief of Nelson, who gave up one run on six hits while striking out nine in eight innings.

The Rays ended a string of 21 scoreless innings with a run in the second, taking a 1-0 lead after loading the bases with none out. Logan Morrison, who had led off the inning with a single, scored the run scored when Wilson Ramos hit into a double play.

The Brewers tied it in the sixth on Orlando Arcia's 11th home run, the only run off Archer. It was the second homer and fourth extra-base hit of the series for Arcia.

Archer gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven in six innings. It was his 15th straight start of going at least six innings.

K FESTIVAL

The major league team leaders in strikeouts combined for 60 in the three-game series, including 18 in Sunday's finale. There was at least one strikeout in each of the 26 complete innings except for the sixth inning of the Brewers' 3-0 win on Saturday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw, who left Saturday's game in the second inning after being struck in the neck by a throw, entered Sunday's game as a first-inning replacement for Domingo Santana after Santana was hit on the right wrist by a pitch.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier, who has missed 51 games with a hip fracture, worked out at Tropicana Field in the hopes of returning to a rehab assignment this week.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (2-2) will face RHP Ervin Santana (12-7) at Minnesota on Monday night in the first of four straight against the Twins, the Brewers' final interleague games of the season.

Rays: A nine-game homestand continues Tuesday with RHP Austin Pruitt (6-2) making his fourth major league start against LHP Chris Sale (13-4) and the Boston Red Sox.