Royals place Perez on DL, recall Gallagher from Omaha

The Royals have placed All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list and recalled catcher Cam Gallagher from Triple-A Omaha.

Perez suffered a right intercostal strain in Friday night's loss to the Mariners. His DL assignment is retroactive to Saturday, when the team's game against Seattle was rained out.

Gallagher will serve as Drew Butera's backup while Perez is out. He has never played in the majors. The 24-year-old spent all of the 2016 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and all of this season at Omaha, where he was batting .294 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 238 at-bats. He has thrown out 23 of 62 basestealers this season.

Butera is batting .250 with two homers and nine RBIs in 92 at-bats for the Royals in 2017. He has thrown out five basestealers in 22 attempts.