Braves trade Sean Rodriguez back to Pirates for position prospect

In what could be considered Youth Movement Week following the major-league arrivals of prospects Ozzie Albies, Lucas Sims and, most recently, Max Fried, the Atlanta Braves' front office carved out extra playing time for young players by trading veteran utility option Sean Rodriguez to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves will receive a positionprospect in return:

Source: #Braves trade Sean Rodriguez to the #Pirates for Connor Joe. — Tommy Stokke (@StokkeTommy) August 5, 2017

Johan Camargo's emergence combined with Danny Santana's arrival made Rodriguez expendable. The trade was made after the Pirates claimed him. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 5, 2017

Sean Rodriguez played just 15 games in a Braves uniform after missing most of the season following a preseason car accident involving his wife and two sons that required shoulder surgery. Following an abbreviated rehab stint in the minors, Rodriguez slashed .162/.326/.351 in 47 plate appearances with two home runs in Atlanta.

Rodriguez enjoyed the best season of his career in 2016 with Pittsburgh, where he spent the two previous seasons before signing a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Braves in free agency.

The move clears the path for young infielders Ozzie Albies and Johan Camargo to play on a regular basis without relegating Rodriguez to a full-time bench role. The Braves previously moved Brandon Phillips to third base, Freddie Freeman back to first and Matt Adams to left field for now in order to play the two promising prospects.

Pittsburgh claimed Rodriguez on waivers, clearing the path for a deal to be made following the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

