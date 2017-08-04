Pre-Waino moves: Weaver back to Memphis, Tuivailala to Cards bullpen

With Adam Wainwright on his way back from the disabled list, the Cardinals made two moves to strengthen the bullpen for a couple of days.

Luke Weaver, who made two starts in Waino's absence due to mid-back tightness, was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Andwith Wainwright scheduled to start Sunday, the club also recalled reliever Sam Tuivailala to help fortify the bullpen for games Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati.

Wainwright is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's game.

Weaver, 23, earned the win Wednesday at Milwaukee in his second start of 2017 for St. Louis. He is 9-1 with a 1.91 ERA for Memphis after missing a month to begin the season on the disabled list (back strain).

Tuivailala, 24, is starting his fifth stint with the big-league club this season. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 18 games (13 of them scoreless). He is1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 18 games for Memphis, where hehas an eight-game, 10-inning scoreless streak going.