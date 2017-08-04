New episode of 'Marlins ClubHouse' premieres Aug. 4 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI -- FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will be premiering an all-new episode of Marlins ClubHouse tonight at 6 p.m. Marlins ClubHouse is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida analyst and former Marlins outfielder Preston Wilson.

Marlins ClubHouse

Below is a rundown on Fridays new episode:

*My Journey: A baseball diary of Marlins players and coaches journey to the big leagues. Rookie shortstop J.T. Riddle brings viewers inside his path to the Majors, from Frankfort, Ky. to Miami, with a few stops along the way. In this segment, J.T. explains why his stepfather is one of his heroes that made his baseball career possible.

*In the Community: Marlins Clubhouse brings viewers an update to our story earlier this year about the Miracle League of Miami-Dade. The league, which gives disabled children and young adults a chance to enjoy baseball, dedicated a beautiful new field recently with help from the Marlins.

*Behind the Scenes: FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco provides an all-access look at NHK Television, a Japanese network which broadcasts Marlins games from Miami to Tokyo. Kelly even learns some baseball terminology in Japanese along the way.

* Fish Farm: The Marlins selected 41 players in this year's draft and in this segment, we introduce the top of the Class of 2017, including a pair of players with MLB connections, one who is the cousin of former Marlins outfielder Cody Ross and another who is the nephew of Alex Rodriguez. Sticking with future Marlins, in the latest edition of "Fish Farm," we hang out with a trio of minor league prospects at the Florida State League All-Star game in Lakeland, Fla.

* ClubHouse Feature: Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton gets the "Marlins Moji" treatment, as teammates choose which emoji best captures their All-Star teammate.

