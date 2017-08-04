Brewers recall RHP Woodruff, option Brinson, place Bandy on DL

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff will make his major-league debut for the Milwaukee Brewers in Tampa Bay on Friday evening.

Woodruff was recalled Friday morning by the Brewers, who optioned top prospect Lewis Brinson back to Triple-A. Milwaukee also placed catcher Jett Bandy on the 10-day disabled list and recalledAndrew Susac from Colorado Springs.

Woodruff was supposed to make his debut in the big leagues June 13 against the Cardinals, but he injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and was forced to miss the start. Woodruff, rated Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, started 15 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, going 6-5 with a4.46 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 24 walks in 72 2/3 innings.

Brinson, the Brewers' top prospect, struggled at the plate in 21 games. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut June 11 and owned a .106/.236/.277 slash line in the big leagues. He showed flashes of what's to come, however, playing solid defense and hitting home runs in back-to-back games on July 26-27.

Bandy left Thursday's game early due to injury. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said it might have been from getting hit several days ago. Since being recalled July 18, Bandy collected ahit in four of seven games.

Susac had a.205/.307/.404 mark in 51 games for Triple-A this year. Heappeared in nine games for Milwaukee last season. Susachit a home run, a double and knocked in two runs in 19 plate appearances for the Crew.