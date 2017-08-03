Panthers, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar agree to one-year, two way contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Thursdaythat the club has agreed to terms with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on a one-year, two-way contract.

Weegar, 23, appeared in three games with the Panthers during the 2016-17 season. He made his NHL debut with Florida on April 3, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. In 60 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, the 6-foot, 212-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, led the team's defensemen in goals (14), assists (22) and points (36). Weegar was one of three defensemen named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Atlantic Division team.

In 153 career AHL games, Weegar has produced 70 points (23-47-70). He was originally selected by Florida in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.