Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Olympic Games

The city of Los Angeles reached a deal on Monday for the city to host the 2028 summer Olympic games.

The agreement, which will be formally announced later on Monday, follows an earlier vote this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 games.

With the agreement, Los Angeles would get the 2028 games and Paris, which is widely seen as the favorite, would get the 2024 games.

The deal would make Los Angeles a three-time Olympic city, after hosting the 1932 and 1984 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.