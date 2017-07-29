Vikings add linebacker Sankey, cut Washington

The Minnesota Vikings made a linebacker switch Saturday, signing Darnell Sankey and waiving Shaan Washington.

Sankey, the cousin of Vikings running back Bishop Sankey, has been with Denver, Kansas City and Oakland after playing collegiately at Sacramento State.

In 2015, Sankey had 139 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his four years at Sacramento State, he recorded 330 tackles, 27.5 TFL and 12.5 sacks.

Washington, an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M, had began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list