Tampa Bay Rays acquire reliever Steve Cishek from Seattle Mariners

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramirez. He will wear No. 33.

In addition, the Rays made a series of roster moves in advance of Friday night's game at New York. The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt from Triple-A Durham, added first baseman Lucas Duda (acquired yesterday from the New York Mets) to the active roster and optioned right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge to Durham. The Rays will make a corresponding move when Cishek is added to the active roster.

Cishek (SEE-sheck), 31, owns a career 22-27 record, 121 saves and a 2.83 ERA (397-IP, 125-ER) in 396 appearances across eight major league seasons with the Miami Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis Cardinals (2015) and Mariners (2015-17). He has recorded 423 strikeouts against 147 walks, while holding opponents to a .221 batting average. The 6'6″, 215-pounder led his club in saves in 2016 (25), 2014 (39) and 2013 (34). A native of Falmouth, Mass., Cishek was originally selected by the Marlins in the fifth round of the 2007 June Draft out of Carson-Newman College (Tenn.).

In 2017, Cishek began the season on the 10-day disabled list while recovering from October 2016 surgery to repair a left hip labrum tear. He was activated on May 15, and in 23 relief appearances since then went 1-1 with one save, a 3.15 ERA (20-IP, 7-ER) and .183 opponents batting average (13-for-71). Since allowing 3 runs in his second outing of the season (May 16 vs. Oakland), he has crafted a 1.86 ERA (19.1-IP, 4-ER) over 21 apps.

Cishek is the fourth veteran player the Rays have acquired via trade this week and the sixth acquired over the last six weeks, each with at least six seasons in the major leagues. They previously completed trades for infielder Trevor Plouffe (June 17), shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (June 26), right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo (July 23), left-handed pitcher Dan Jennings (July 27) and Duda (July 27).

Ramirez, 27, is 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA (69.1-IP, 37-ER) in 26 appearances (8 starts) this season. The Rays acquired him from Seattle on March 31, 2015 for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery. In three seasons for the Rays, he went 22-20 with a 3.98 ERA (323.1-IP, 143-ER) in 124 games (36 starts). He ranks fourth all-time among Nicaraguan-born pitchers with 171 career appearances.