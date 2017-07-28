Royals trade P Luke Farrell to Dodgers for cash

Luke Farrell, who made his major league debut with the Royals this season, was traded Friday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

The 26-year-old right-hander had beendesignated for assignment Monday.

Farrell started the first game of a July 1 split doubleheader against Minnesota, pitching 2 2/3 innings and taking a no-decision in a game the Royalswon 11-6. It was his only appearance with the big-league club.

Farrell has spent a majority of the season at Triple-A Omaha, where he was 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts).