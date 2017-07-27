Inside the Rays: Corey Dickerson to air Saturday, July 29

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. (July 27, 2017) Tune in Saturday, July 29 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Rays upon conclusion of the Rays vs. New York Yankees game. Inside the Rays: Corey Dickerson features Tampa Bays 2017 All-Star outfielder in the midst of a career year with the Rays.

From Mississippi to the Majors, Dickerson made an improbable dream come true by combining God-given talent with a tremendous work ethic. His refuse-to-lose mentality is one of his best attributes and helped him become a Major League All-Star earlier this month. Fans will have the chance to meet the brother that grew up challenging Corey to be the best, the basketball coach who preached toughness and the family that believed he had All-Star potential all along.

Join host Alex Corddry on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Ray: Corey Dickerson, and be sure to follow@FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Rays content.