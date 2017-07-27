Cardinals recall Weaver to start Thursday, option Mayers to Memphis

ST. LOUIS -- In a move that surprised no one after it wasdiscussed at length Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals recalled right-hander Luke Weaver from Triple-A Memphis and optioned right-hander Mike Mayers to Memphis.

Weaver, 23, will start Thursday night against Arizona, taking the rotation turn of Adam Wainwright, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with mid-back tightness.

Weaver discussed the assignment on the Cardinals Live pregame show Wednesday night on FOX Sports Midwest:

Luke Weaver on getting Thursday's start: "It's always exciting to be up here on a personal level."

It will be the first big-league start of the season for Weaver, who appeared in two games for the Cardinals earlier this month, working three scoreless innings in relief during his July 3-9 call-up.

Weaver made his major league debut with the Cardinals last August and pitched in nine games(eight starts), going 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA.

Weaver is9-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 19 starts at Memphis this season. He was named to the Pacific Coast LeagueAll-Star team.

Weaver will become just the seventh starting pitcher used by the Cardinals this season. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates have used fewer (six).

Mayers was recalled from Memphis on Wednesday to be available in the bullpen if needed. He wasn't.